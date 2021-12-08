Serena Williams is not on the Australian Open entry list.

Following heavy curiosity regarding his vaccination status, men’s world number one Novak Djokovic was named among the entries for the Australian Open on Wednesday, while women’s great Serena Williams was absent.

The Serbian had put doubt on whether he will defend his Melbourne championship next month by refusing to say whether he had been inoculated against the coronavirus, which is required to compete.

But, after being chosen to Serbia’s team for the ATP Cup in Sydney in January, which will precede the year’s first major, he was also listed for the Grand Slam.

Williams, who has 23 Grand Slam championships to her name (one less than Margaret Court’s all-time record), was scheduled to compete, but she is not totally fit.

In September, the American great turned 40, and she may have played her final Australian Open match.

The seven-time Melbourne champion announced her withdrawal after consulting with her medical team.

“While it’s never an easy decision to make, I’m not in the physical shape I need to compete,” she explained.

“Every year, I look forward to performing at the AO in Melbourne, which is one of my favorite cities to visit. I’ll miss seeing the supporters, but I’m looking forward to returning and competing at my best.” Despite the fact that Williams only has 23 Grand Slams on her name, her French coach Patrick Mouratoglou told AFP in September that her legacy was secure.

“I don’t intend to belittle Margaret Court, but this is a different period. Yes, it would be preferable if Serena shattered her own record, but even if she does not, she will remain the best tennis player of all time “he stated

Aside from that, all of the women’s top 20 have been guaranteed to compete, including world number one Ashleigh Barty and Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka.

In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal of Spain will take on Novak Djokovic for the title of first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion from Switzerland, had already declared his absence due to injury.

The Australian Open administrators maintained that all players must be vaccinated ahead of the main event, amid rumours that they may seek a medical exemption for Djokovic with Tennis Australia’s support.

Those reports were soon removed from the system.

Tennis Australia said in a statement that “all players, patrons, and staff at the Australian Open must be vaccinated.”

“Any claim that Tennis Australia is looking for ‘loopholes’ in the system is simply false.”

