Serena Williams Is Defended By Multi-Grand Slam Champion

Serena Williams might still win numerous majors, according to one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Injuries appear to have been an obstacle in Williams’ quest for a 24th grand slam.

The American superstar was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a leg injury.

With the US Open just around the corner, tennis icon Martina Navratilova weighs in on Williams’ chances of eclipsing Margaret Court’s all-time mark.

According to Navratilova, Williams has a chance to win her 24th major and her “best shot” of doing so is in the 2017 US Open, if she avoids injury.

Navratilova does not believe Williams will break the all-time grand slam record.

“I do not believe Serena [Williams] is capable of winning more than 24 majors, but she is capable of reaching that total,” Navratilova recently told Tennis.com. “I believed she had a fantastic chance at Wimbledon, but it did not materialize.”

“If she remains healthy, the US Open is her best chance outside of Wimbledon,” continued the 18-time Grand Slam champion. “However, it is about 50-50 at the moment.”

Williams has not won a major championship in four years. Confirming her desire to end her skid, her longtime coach and mentor Patrick Mouratoglou confessed that his pupil is still pining for more grand slam victories this year.

“Serena’s goals have not changed since she returned to tennis following childbirth,” Mouratoglou told Olympic Channel exclusively in November. “She believes she is still capable of winning Grand Slams.”

“If she can win some Olympic gold medals, she will be overjoyed, as that is a tremendous accomplishment for any athlete in any sport. (However,) the last three years have been disappointing because, despite reaching four Grand Slam finals, she has yet to win one.”

“Champions have a distinct mentality. Champions have champions’ minds. Champions are never aware of their surroundings.”

Williams’s fitness to compete in the US Open is unknown at this time. However, Jill Smoller, the 39-year-representative, old’s hinted at a ray of hope at the end of the tunnel.

According to Smoller, Williams is currently “undergoing rehabilitation” and they hope to see her back in action at the US Open later this month.

Smoller told TMZ Sports, “She is doing fantastic.” “Hopefully, [she will return]for the US Open. She is merely undergoing rehabilitation.”