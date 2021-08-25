Serena Williams has withdrawn from the US Open, joining Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Serena Williams announced her resignation from the 2018 U.S. Open on Wednesday, joining two other renowned tennis players.

“After careful deliberation and following the advice of my physicians and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to fully heal from a torn hamstring,” Williams posted on Instagram.

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world, and one of my favorite locations to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans, but I’ll be rooting for everyone from afar,” she concluded. Thank you for your unwavering love and support. I’ll be in touch soon.”

“Get well soon, @serenawilliams,” the US Open Twitter account tweeted shortly after Williams’ declaration.

— August 25, 2021, US Open Tennis (@usopen)

“Since she had to pull out of Wimbledon, @serenawilliams has been fully committed to her recuperation and we’ve done everything we could so that she could participate at the @usopen,” Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said on social media. Her body, on the other hand, isn’t ready. It’s a difficult decision, but it’s the only one we can make.”

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her professional career, second only to Margaret Court, who has won 24.

Williams injured her right leg during a match at Wimbledon in June and hasn’t played since.

Because of injuries, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have also decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open, which starts on Monday.

Federer announced on Instagram on August 15 that he had opted to have surgery on his right knee, which would cause him to miss “several months.”

“Since I further injured myself during the grass court season at Wimbledon, I’ve been having a lot of conversations with physicians regarding my knee, trying to obtain all the information I can. In the Instagram video, Federer stated, “It’s just not the way to go on.”

"I'll need surgery to feel better," he continued. I made the decision to do it. I'll be on crutches for several weeks and out of commission for several months. It will be challenging in some respects, but it will also be rewarding.