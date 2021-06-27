Serena Williams has added her name to the list of tennis stars who have ruled out competing in the Olympics.

Serena Williams is the latest big-name tennis player to say she won’t be competing in the Olympics in Tokyo.

The 39-year-old, who has four gold medals and made her Olympic debut in Sydney in 2000, had previously expressed reservations about attending because she would be unable to accompany her three-year-old daughter Olympia.

“I’m actually not on the Olympic list – not that I’m aware of,” Williams remarked at her pre-Wimbledon press conference. If that’s the case, I shouldn’t be on it.”

“There are a number of reasons that I made my Olympic decision,” she said, declining to elaborate. I’m not in the mood to go into them today. Perhaps another time. Sorry.”

Williams has decided not to compete in Tokyo, joining Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, while Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have yet to commit.

“It’s been a beautiful venue for me in the past,” Williams remarked when asked if it would be difficult not to play at the Games after such a lengthy history with the event. I haven’t given it much thought, therefore I’m going to continue to do so.”

Williams’ attempt for a 24th grand slam singles victory at Wimbledon was never in doubt, thanks to the fact that she can include Olympia in her bubble at the official hotel.

Many experts believe the All England Club is the most likely location if Williams is to ultimately equal Margaret Court’s record, given her improved serve and the fact that many competitors aren’t used to playing on grass, especially because Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka are both absent.

Williams has not played a match on grass in two years, having reached the finals in both 2018 and 2019, losing in straight sets to Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep, respectively.

“I think the women’s draw is so deep, regardless of who you play,” the sixth seed, who will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the opening round on Tuesday, remarked.

“Now is the time for you to show up. There are no longer any matches that will be a. (This is a brief piece.)