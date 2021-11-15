Serbia and Spain have qualified for the 2022 World Cup, while Portugal has been stunned.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of appearing in a record-tying fifth World Cup are in jeopardy after Serbia beat Portugal 2-1 in Lisbon to qualify for the 2022 edition.

Spain and Croatia both qualified for Qatar on Sunday with 1-0 victories over Sweden and Russia, respectively.

Ronaldo has now played in five European Championships and appeared about to add to his tally as Portugal blasted out of the blocks to open the score through Renato Sanches after just two minutes.

Serbia, on the other hand, dominated the remainder of the first half and deservedly leveled when Dusan Tadic’s swerving shot found the back of the net.