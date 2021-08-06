Serb Defends Right To Return To Kosovo Home Despite Town’s Opposition

Dragica Gasic was denied entry to a neighborhood grocery when she attempted to purchase food. What was her transgression? Being the first and only Serb to return to this Kosovar town still scarred by decades of conflict.

Gasic and her two young sons were among the tens of thousands of Serbs who fled Kosovo during a brutal struggle between Serbian forces and ethnic Albanian pro-independence rebels more than two decades ago.

Following the cessation of hostilities, some 13,000 Serbs gradually returned to their ancestral homes in numerous enclaves, but none returned to Gjakova – or Djakovica, as Serbs refer to the town in the southwest.

That is, until June, when Gasic, 59, decided it was time to return home. During her exile in Serbia, she worked as a cleaner.

“My entire life, I dreamt and dreamed of returning to Gjakova and reclaiming my flat… I had two children here and spent the finest years of my life here “Gasic spoke to AFP while seated in a sparsely furnished room where a cardboard box serves as a makeshift table.

“I was content here, coexisting with my Albanian neighbors and colleagues. Then came the war, which threw everything into disarray.”

Her reappearance caused an outcry in the community.

Gjakova is still attempting to mend the wounds caused by the late-1990s fighting. Serb soldiers decimated the town of around 40,000 residents, committing “the most intense violence committed against civilians of all the major cities in Kosovo,” according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Around 1,500 locals were killed, accounting for roughly 12% of the total number of deaths throughout Kosovo’s conflict. Around 200 citizens of the town are unaccounted for.

According to HRW, atrocities included the slaughter of 20 persons in a single family, ranging in age from two to 73.

According to survivors, members of the local Serb community assisted Serbian forces in carrying out the killing.

Kosovo’s majority ethnic Albanian population unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move that Belgrade and its allies China and Russia have yet to recognize. Around 100 nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence.

Gasic has been subjected to relentless antagonism by his neighbours. They curse her on the street, throw rocks at her balcony, and knock on her front door incessantly, she claims.

During a break-in at her home, her food and diabetes medication were stolen. Police have apprehended a suspect and are now providing round-the-clock protection at her residence.

Reporters from AFP witnessed the event at the grocery store, where the owner refused to let her in.