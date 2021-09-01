Seo Hee Ham Is Excited To Make Her ONE Championship Debut. MMA News: Seo Hee Ham Is Excited To Make Her ONE Championship Debut.

Seo Hee Ham, a well-known South Korean veteran, will make her much-anticipated Circle debut in Singapore on Friday night.

Under the ONE Championship banner, the 34-year-old will be looking to make a statement.

Ham is one of eight women competing in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, which attracts the top atomweight competitors from around the world.

The high-profile competition will be televised live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on ONE: EMPOWER.

In the opening round of the tournament, Ham will meet Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines, who is ranked No. 1 among atomweight contenders.

Many fans and experts believe Ham to be the tournament’s favorite, and they expect her to dominate the competition and get to the finals.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank everyone who believes I’m the tournament’s ‘dark horse,’” Ham said.

“But, to be honest, I never really considered who would be my toughest opponent [in this event]because I am completely focused on Denice right now. She’s the one who’s standing in front of me. Right now, I’m not thinking about the other athletes. I need to concentrate on Denice.”

“Winning this event will be the most significant achievement of my career thus far.”

Ham will be up against one of the quickest rising stars in the ONE Championship in Zamboanga. The Filipina fighter is undefeated in the cage, having defeated five of her eight opponents.

The two women are both well-rounded mixed martial artists who are aggressive, come-forward warriors.

Furthermore, their styles are similar and they work well together.

Ham sees Zamboanga as a worthy opponent for her first promotion run.

“I didn’t want to face a squishy opponent. So, when I found out that my opponent was Denice, I was relieved to learn that I would be facing a formidable opponent with whom I could have an exciting match,” Ham explained.

“Since she seems to enjoy cage wrestling, I focused my training on guarding against that as well as boxing. I believe she is a formidable opponent. She enjoys wrestling because she enjoys giving her opponent a hard time and going to the ground to press them down.”

"Also, based on how Denice punches her opponents, she doesn't employ a KO punch and instead makes sure she's not in the opponent's range of attack. I've looked at a lot of similar topics. Overall, I believe I must exercise caution," Ham says.