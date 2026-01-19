Senegal Triumphs Over Morocco to Capture Second AFCON Title

Senegal’s Teranga Lions claimed their second Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in a thrilling 1-0 victory over Morocco, after extra time, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. The tense final was sealed by Pape Gueye’s dramatic strike in the extra period, following a dramatic penalty miss from Morocco’s Brahim Diaz that will be remembered for years to come.

Extra Time Drama Secures Victory for Senegal

The final was set up as an intense showdown between the tournament hosts, Morocco, and a resilient Senegal team. Morocco, with their high-profile squad led by Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz, were chasing their first continental title since 1976. Senegal, on the other hand, was hoping to build on their 2019 AFCON success with a squad anchored by Sadio Mane, who had announced this would be his final appearance in the tournament.

The match began with both teams feeling the pressure of the occasion, but it was Senegal who looked more composed early on. In the fifth minute, Pape Gueye had a chance to score, meeting a corner unmarked, but Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made an incredible save to deny him. Senegal’s best chance of the first half came in the 38th minute when Sadio Mane assisted Iliman Ndiaye, whose low shot was also brilliantly saved by Bounou, further frustrating the Moroccan side.

Morocco’s best moment of the first half came three minutes after Ndiaye’s attempt, as Abde Ezzalzouli’s cross found Nayef Aguerd, but his header went wide. With the score still tied at halftime, the second half began with Morocco pressing higher, but they struggled to break down Senegal’s defense. A late opportunity for Morocco came in the 57th minute, but Ayoub El Kaabi’s attempt from a perfect cross missed the target.

As regulation time wound down, Senegal nearly snatched victory in the dying seconds of normal time, with Ibrahim Mbaye forcing another fine save from Bounou. The drama reached a new peak during stoppage time when Morocco was awarded a penalty after a controversial VAR review. Brahim Diaz, who had been one of the standout players of the tournament, took the penalty, but his attempted Panenka was easily saved by Senegal’s Edouard Mendy, leaving the Moroccan fans in disbelief.

With the psychological blow of the missed penalty, Senegal seized the advantage early in extra time. Just four minutes into the added period, Mane won possession in midfield and set up Gueye, who unleashed a left-footed rocket from the edge of the box. The ball hit the underside of the crossbar and found the back of the net, sending the Senegal bench into wild celebration.

Morocco fought back valiantly, with Aguerd coming close to equalizing in the 108th minute, his header rattling the crossbar. However, Senegal’s defense held firm as the minutes ticked away. In the final moments, with Morocco throwing everything forward, Senegal’s composure saw them through, securing a famous victory that will go down in history.

The final whistle confirmed Senegal’s 1-0 triumph, a result that sparked jubilant celebrations across the country. Pape Gueye was named Player of the Final, while Morocco received the Fairplay Award. Despite his penalty miss, Brahim Diaz finished as the tournament’s top scorer, while Yassine Bounou earned the Golden Glove for his stellar performances throughout the competition. Sadio Mane was honored as Player of the Tournament in what may have been his final AFCON appearance.

Senegal’s victory marks their second AFCON title in just five years, highlighting their continued dominance in African football. For Morocco, the heartbreak of defeat on home soil will linger, but their impressive journey to the final points to a promising future for the team.