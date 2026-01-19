Senegal Triumphs in Extra Time to Defend AFCON Crown

Senegal secured their second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after a thrilling 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco in a dramatic extra-time final. Pape Gueye’s stunning strike in the 94th minute sealed the win in front of a raucous crowd at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026, marking the culmination of a tournament filled with emotion, controversy, and intense drama.

Controversial Moments Lead to Tense Finale

The match was defined by a series of high-stakes moments, including missed penalties and a contentious VAR decision that threatened to overshadow Senegal’s triumph. Morocco, desperate to break a 50-year AFCON drought on home soil, pushed relentlessly throughout the match but ultimately came up short, as Senegal’s defense and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy held firm during critical moments.

Despite dominating possession, Senegal struggled to break through Morocco’s defense in regular time, with both teams failing to convert early chances. Senegal’s Pape Gueye came close to scoring from a corner early on, but Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou scrambled to prevent the opening goal. Morocco, on the other hand, found their rhythm as the match wore on, with Brahim Diaz and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli testing Mendy’s resolve.

In the second half, the tension mounted, with both teams engaged in a fierce battle of attrition. Morocco’s aggression earned them a penalty in the dying moments of regular time after a VAR review for a foul on Brahim Diaz. However, Diaz’s Panenka attempt was easily saved by Mendy, and Senegal’s players, infuriated by the decision, briefly walked off the pitch in protest before returning to finish the match.

Senegal’s Golden Generation Delivers Again

As extra time unfolded, both teams made tactical adjustments. Senegal introduced Ismail Jakobs for the injured Malick Diouf, while Morocco brought on Ilias Akhomach and Hamza Igamane to freshen up their attack. Morocco had their chances, with Nayef Aguerd’s header crashing against the crossbar and Senegal’s Cherif Ndiaye coming close twice, only to be denied by Bounou’s excellent saves.

The decisive moment came in the 94th minute, when Senegal launched a fast break. Idrissa Gueye found Pape Gueye at the edge of the box, and the midfielder unleashed a powerful left-footed shot into the top corner of the net, sending Senegal’s supporters into ecstasy. Morocco’s desperate attempts to equalize were thwarted by Senegal’s solid defense, and Mendy’s leadership in goal ensured that the Teranga Lions would hold on to their lead.

The final whistle came after 120 minutes and an additional four minutes of added time, securing Senegal’s second consecutive AFCON title. The victory solidified Senegal’s place among Africa’s elite, with players like Sadio Mané, Idrissa Gueye, and Mendy playing pivotal roles throughout the tournament.

Despite the heartbreak, Morocco’s journey was not without merit. The Atlas Lions had reached the final with a series of bold performances, including a penalty shootout victory over Nigeria in the semifinals. Their young stars, including Bilal El Khannouss and Ezzalzouli, showed great promise and will likely be central to Morocco’s future aspirations.

The tournament, held from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, saw 24 teams compete across Morocco, with over 1.2 million fans attending the matches. As the confetti settled and Senegal lifted the trophy under the Rabat night sky, the victory was a testament to their resilience and the brilliance of their golden generation.