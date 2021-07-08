Send a message to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson as he leads England to the Euros final.

Jordan Henderson came off the bench to put in an excellent performance in midfield against Denmark on Wednesday evening, allowing England to make history.

Henderson came in in extra time and helped England gain the upper hand in the midfield against a tired Danish team, with Harry Kane scoring the game-winning goal.

The Liverpool captain then played a key role in England’s ability to finish the game comfortably as they played controlled possession football.

With Henderson as a key member of the squad, England has reached their first major final since 1966.

The Liverpool player has defied public criticism from Roy Keane, who questioned his place in the group owing to an injury he sustained while playing for the Reds, to give Gareth Southgate some valuable experience.

Despite the fact that the 31-year-old has yet to start a game at the tournament due to an unforeseen injury that allowed Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips to shine in midfield, he has appeared off the bench in four of England’s six games.

Henderson also scored his first England goal in the quarter-final triumph over Ukraine, eliciting joyous applause from Reds supporters.

After helping his team reach the Euro 2020 final, we’d want to hear your message to Henderson.

