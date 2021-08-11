Senators from the United States had to sneak into Taiwan to save South Korea from China’s wrath.

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) stated at a conference on Tuesday that a group of US legislators who flew from South Korea to Taiwan in June hid their schedule from Seoul officials so that they could deny knowledge of the trip and avoid a diplomatic spat with China.

Senators Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and Chris Coons (D-DE) were among the members of Duckworth’s high-profile whirlwind trip to Taipei, which was sanctioned by the Biden administration. Duckworth said the morale-boosting trip showed the Taiwanese public “that America would not abandon them” during the island’s politically charged vaccine shortage earlier this summer.

At an event held by the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the senator claimed that China was “blockading” Taiwan’s vaccine procurement (CSIS). The senators announced a donation of 750,000 Moderna vaccines to Taiwan during their three-hour visit on June 6—an amount that was later tripled to 2.5 million doses.

“What China had done with the vaccine program was to cut Taiwan off from all vaccines, telling the Taiwanese that if they want vaccines, they must buy our vaccines,” she explained. “They were informing other countries that if they supplied Taiwan with vaccines, China would refuse to deal with them.”

Taiwan was “the only nation in the world” being “blockaded from vaccines by the Chinese,” according to Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The trip to Taiwan, on the other hand, was not without its difficulties. South Korea, like the United States, has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan and is therefore careful of any actions that would irritate Beijing, which considers Taiwan as one of its provinces.

According to Duckworth, the senators appeared to provide plausible deniability to Seoul authorities by not informing them of their plans to fly to Taipei.

“When we got to South Korea, it was very much touch and go,” she said. We weren’t sure if we’d be able to travel to Taiwan. Commercial flights were not available. The administration agreed with us and dispatched a military plane to fly us in from a South Korean military facility to Taiwan.

"In fact, we weren't even able to tell the South Koreans that we were heading to Taiwan because.