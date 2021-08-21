Seeds of Excellence At Cincinnati, Medvedev and Barty both win.

On Friday, Daniil Medvedev exacted swift retribution for his Olympic loss to Pablo Carreno Busta, winning the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters by a score of 6-1, 6-1.

With a 56-minute thrashing that finished on the Spaniard’s double-fault, the Russian world number two cruised into the semi-finals.

“I was in terrific shape during the game. In these circumstances, you strive to win the match as quickly as possible, particularly against Carreno Busta, who can catch fire at any time and drag you into long rallies,” Medvedev explained.

“I tried to keep pushing him, and I’m glad I was successful.”

Ashleigh Barty, the top seed in the women’s draw, came back from a break down in the second set to beat fellow French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-4.

Since mid-May, the Australian has only lost three times to her Czech opponent.

In June, Krejcikova won Roland Garros, while Barty won Paris in 2019 and Wimbledon this season.

Barty added, “I feel like I did a decent job looking after my own serves.” “With the exception of one service game, I felt in command for the majority of the time.

“All I had to do was stay patient and trust that I was doing the right things.”

Medvedev, the Toronto champion last week, won his eighth victory in a run as he prepares to face compatriot Andrey Rublev in the final four.

Rublev, the fourth seed, defeated Benoit Paire of France 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach his fourth Masters 1000 quarter-final in six tournaments this season.

Medvedev has beaten Rublev in all four tour meetings, including the quarterfinals in 2019, when Medvedev went on to win the tournament.

Rublev stated, “I’m excited to play against him because it’s a good challenge for me to understand where I need to grow.”

Carreno Busta was completely dominated by Medvedev, with the Spaniard never garnering a break point and losing serve five times. Medvedev had a total of 20 victories and seven unforced errors.

Barty will play Angelique Kerber of Germany in the semi-finals on Saturday. Kerber advanced 6-4, 3-3 after Czech opponent Petra Kvitova retired due to stomach illness.

Barty went behind a break in the second set after winning the first in 32 minutes over Krejcikova. However, Barty swiftly cut the lead in half by breaking her opponent’s final two service games of the match.

In the 72-minute triumph, Barty advanced with seven aces and four service breaks.

