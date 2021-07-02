Seed number two For the first time in her career, Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the fourth round.

With a 6-0 6-3 victory over Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, number two seed Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time.

The world number four needed one hour and 15 minutes to win on Court Two and advance to the last 16 of a grand slam for the third time.

In the fourth round, she will face Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, who defeated America’s Shelby Rogers 6-1 6-4.

Sabalenka has advanced to the third round for the first time after a tough three-setter with Katie Boulter of Great Britain.

The Belarusian was put under pressure after a terrible start, and she was pitted against another opponent with little to lose.

In Sabalenka’s first service game, 19-year-old Orosio Serrano earned an early break point, but it was saved before a five-minute opener was brought to a close staying on serve.

The Colombian had plenty of confidence, but a double-fault gave her 23-year-old opponent a break before the teenager earned additional opportunities.

Orosio Serrano created four break points in a long third game, but Sabalenka, to her credit, was able to repel them and take control of the set with a second break.

Despite breathing excessively during a number of demanding rallies, the second seed was able to extend her lead with a first ace of the match, and the opener went her way within 30 minutes.

After qualifying to make her Wimbledon main draw debut, Osorio Serrano had won five matches to reach this point, and she began this third-round match with strapping on her left leg.

After the first set, she requested the trainer because she needed extra strapping on her leg, as the wear and tear of the previous two weeks was beginning to show.

Nonetheless, the world number 94 got off to a good start in the second set when she finally took a break point to the delight of the Court Two fans.

Sabalenka’s two double-faults helped, but Osorio Serrano was still attempting to mix up her shots. (This is a brief piece.)