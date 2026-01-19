Security Chaos Overshadows Senegal’s AFCON Victory in Rabat

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has launched a formal inquiry into the security failures during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, a match that saw Senegal triumph 1-0 over Morocco to claim their second continental title. The investigation will focus on the crowd-related incidents that overshadowed the event, with possible sanctions against Morocco’s local organizing committee looming.

While the Lions of Teranga celebrated their hard-fought victory, the atmosphere at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat was marred by overcrowding, ticketless fans rushing the gates, and violent clashes with police. These chaotic scenes, coupled with crushed passageways and tear gas drifting onto the pitch during halftime, have sparked significant concern.

Sanctions and Consequences for Morocco

CAF spokespersons emphasized that while the football match itself was commendable, the safety of spectators is paramount. “We cannot celebrate the football while ignoring the safety of the fans,” said a CAF representative. “What happened in Rabat is unacceptable. The sanctity of the final was compromised.” The fallout from this crisis may result in severe penalties for the Moroccan organizers, including potential stadium bans or significant fines. This could also impact Morocco’s ambitions as a key contender for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The incidents during the final echo previous disasters in African football, such as the tragic stampede at Olembe Stadium during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Such incidents raise serious questions about CAF’s ability to enforce robust safety protocols, especially during high-profile matches.

Senegal’s victory, however, provided a bright spot in the midst of the chaos. Coach Aliou Cissé dedicated the win to the fans who “braved the chaos to support us,” cementing Senegal’s place as one of the leading footballing nations in Africa.

Lessons for East Africa’s 2027 AFCON Bid

As Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania prepare to co-host the 2027 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations under the “Pamoja Bid,” the events in Rabat serve as a cautionary tale. The countries involved in the 2027 tournament must take note: the construction of world-class stadiums is only part of the equation; managing the fervor and passion of tens of thousands of football fans is just as critical. The chaos in Rabat underscores the importance of effective crowd control and safety management systems.

The investigation is expected to be concluded within 48 hours. Meanwhile, the AFCON trophy is in Senegal, but the lingering questions about safety will continue to haunt the tournament’s legacy in Morocco.