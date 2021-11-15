Secret emails, helicopter trips, and the hope of failing medicals – this is the inside tale of Andy Carroll’s £35 million move to Liverpool.

The loss of a star striker is one of the most painful things that can happen to a football fan.

Goals, after all, are the lifeblood of the game, the pure ecstasy that causes us to leap into the air, scream ourselves hoarse, and hug strangers with abandon.

When your team breaks its transfer record to bring in a new goal scorer, the excitement level skyrockets, with fans racing to buy new shirts with their new hero’s name on the back, eating every word from press conferences and interviews, and composing new songs to serenade their new hero.