Seattle Seahawks Reach Out To Ex-MVP; No Deal Is Imminent, According To NFL Rumors

Cam Newton has been patiently waiting for another chance to play professional football, and his wish may be rewarded shortly.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll stated that they had reached out to former NFL MVP Russell Wilson about a possible stint while he is out with a finger injury.

Carroll, on the other hand, stated that they are simply conducting due diligence and are not limiting their options to Newton.

Carroll claims that they are looking at all available quarterbacks, implying that a Newton signing is unlikely.

“Just so you know, we spoke with him.” Carroll told Mike Salk of 710 ESPN, “We’re talking to everyone who can help us.”

Wilson is expected to be out for a few weeks due to a broken finger. Meanwhile, Geno Smith has stepped in to fill the position for the Seahawks.

However, Carroll still requires additional quarterback depth, and Newton is one intriguing name that could be a good fit for Seattle.

Newton has stated that he has already been vaccinated against COVID-19 and intends to continue playing in the NFL.

According to ESPN, the 32-year-old was dismissed by the New England Patriots in the final roster cuts last August, a move that surprised some.

The move, however, was interpreted as a sign that the Pats were placing New England’s fate in the hands of rookie Mac Jones.

Before he was released, NFL insider Matt Maiocco noted that Newton is a completely different player than he was when he was with the Carolina Panthers.

“Cam Newton was a great quarterback for a long time in Carolina and was one of the best in the league. But, in terms of starting quarterbacks in the NFL, he was closer to the bottom last year,” the journalist stated on the Sports For All PH podcast.

“So I’m not sure if he’ll be able to return to his previous level because I don’t believe he’s healthy.” As a result, I believe he is in his final year or two as an NFL quarterback.”