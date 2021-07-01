Season-ticket sales have been described as “phenomenal” by new Celtic CEO Dominic McKay.

Celtic CEO Dominic McKay formally began his tenure by stating that the Parkhead team has outsold Old Firm rivals Rangers in season ticket sales.

After a time of handover and transition, McKay has legally taken over from Peter Lawwell, and he has declared that the Hoops will have the most season-ticket holders in Scottish football next season.

Rangers, the new Premiership winners, revealed a week ago that they had sold all 45,000 season tickets for the sixth year in a row.

McKay, who recently welcomed new manager Ange Postecoglou to Celtic, said on the club’s official website: “Today I formally take up my duties as chief executive of Celtic Football Club, and I want to thank all of our supporters for the extremely warm welcome I have received so far.”

“I want to thank Peter Lawwell once more for everything he has done for the club over such a long period of time, as well as the tremendous support he has given me in recent weeks.

“I’d also like to take this occasion to thank so many of our fans for renewing their season tickets for the upcoming season in 2021-22.

“The feedback has been fantastic, and it provides a great platform for Ange and me to build on.

“On Friday, the team sold the most season tickets in a single day in the club’s history.

“We’ve had a tremendous response to our season-ticket renewals, and we now have the largest number of season-ticket holders in the country supporting the team for the coming season, a phenomenal number that is swiftly approaching sell-out.

“We’re all eager to welcome our fans back to Celtic Park as soon as possible, and I’m encouraged by recent Government instructions indicating a probable return of fans to football in the coming weeks.

“Of course, as information from the government and relevant authorities becomes available, we will keep all of our supporters informed.

"As we look forward to a new era, the wonderful impact of having our supporters back at Celtic Park cannot be overstated.