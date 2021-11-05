Sean Santella Steps Up For BRAVE CF 55 Main Event; Promotion President Relieved. MMA News: Sean Santella Steps Up For BRAVE CF 55 Main Event; Promotion President Relieved.

BRAVE Combat Federation, based in Bahrain, will return to Russia this weekend, and the promotion has breathed a sigh of relief just when things appeared to be falling apart.

Jose “Shorty” Torres of the United States was scheduled to fight Ali Bagautinov of Russia in the main event, but he withdrew at the last minute due to his inability to meet the bout’s agreed weight limit with less than 24 hours to go before the official weigh-ins.

The BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title Tournament was in jeopardy due to the unexpected change of events, since the bout between Bagautinov and Torres was the last remaining battle in the semis.

Fortunately, Sean “Shorty Rock” Santella stepped up to the plate and volunteered to fight Bagautinov in his place.

Santella’s acceptance of the bout on such short notice was praised by BRAVE CF president Mohammed “The Hawk” Shahid.

“It had been a whirlwind 24 hours.” Jose ‘Shorty’ Torres has been eliminated from both the main event and the flyweight tournament. Sean Santella was the only person who could have stepped up, and he did so last night. “Like a genuine champion, Ali Bagautinov is prepared for everything,” Shahid remarked.

Santella had previously been scheduled to fight Rizvan Abuev on the undercard of BRAVE CF 55, so the circumstances for the Bahrain-based promotion and the American star couldn’t have been better.

Torres and Santella faced up in the cage in the tournament’s quarterfinals, which finished in a depressing majority draw.

The rematch was scheduled for BRAVE CF 49 in March of this year, however Santella was injured prior to the fight, and Torres won a unanimous decision over replacement opponent Blaine O’Driscoll.

The winner of the main event between Bagautinov and Santella will face Velimurad Alkhasov, a highly anticipated Russian prodigy.

“It’s a fantastic match.” ‘Shorty’ may have withdrawn, but Sean Santella stepped in to reclaim a spot he had never lost before. In the finals, the winner of Sean and Ali will face Velimurad. It’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu vs. Russian Sambo. “This is a fight between the United States and Russia, and the main event will go on,” Shahid remarked.