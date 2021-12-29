Sean Dyche answers to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s comments about player welfare.

As Burnley prepare to face Leeds United on Sunday, Sean Dyche has questioned Jurgen Klopp over his claims that not enough is done for player welfare in the Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently expressed his displeasure with the number of games his players are compelled to play during the holiday season.

The Reds were scheduled to play Leeds on Boxing Day after losing to Leicester City on Tuesday night, but the game was postponed because to a Covid outbreak at Elland Road.

Klopp used Burnley as an example of why the regulation requiring 14 Premier League teams to vote in favor of alterations, such as five substitutes, has flaws.

Allowing five substitutes, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, would increase player welfare by lowering the danger of injury.

However, Dyche has slammed Klopp’s remarks, stating that player welfare has never been greater, given the amount of medical attention players receive.

He added in an interview with Sky Sports: “I’ve been hearing the term “player welfare” a lot lately.

“To be honest, I think the wellbeing of my players here – the way they are cared for – is just amazing.

“Health and well-being are at the top of the priority list, and we excel at it here.

“When you add in the difficulty of Covid – the players being inundated with information about the condition, medical support, and the Premier League offering them all the testing… it makes me doubt the idea of player welfare.

“The players must take care of themselves because the welfare is out of this world for me.”