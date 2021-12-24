Sean Dyche admits to Burnley v Everton a day early due to a Premier League decision.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes that postponing the Premier League match between his side and Everton on Boxing Day would be ‘a bit early.’

Toffees manager Rafael Benitez said on Thursday that the club has asked the Premier League to postpone the match because they have five players with Covid-19 and six players unavailable due to injury.

Everton have only nine senior outfield players and three goalkeepers available as a result, according to Benitez.

Despite the fact that the Premier League schedule was decided to continue on Monday despite a recent series of Covid-19 outbreaks and multiple match postponements in the top tier, the festive calendar has already been affected.

The home match between Liverpool and Leeds United, as well as Watford’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers, have already been omitted from the Boxing Day schedule.

While Benitez has verified that Everton also wants their match at Turf Moor delayed, Dyche has said that, despite the Toffees’ dire predicament, it is too early to make a decision.

“Yeah, I know there were some rumors coming out of there [Everton], but I think it’s a little early,” he stated at his Thursday press conference.

“I’m not sure what the scientific guidelines are in terms of the body and welfare, but I think it’s a little early. You don’t know if it’s gone out of the system if you test it in two days or the morning of the game.

“I’m not aware of the Everton players’ vaccination status. On the manager’s call this afternoon, we’ll find out more.

"I'm not aware of the Everton players' vaccination status. On the manager's call this afternoon, we'll find out more.

"If Everton has a problem with it, they will report it to the Premier League, who will investigate it and make a decision. It will not be my choice. I'll simply follow the established procedures." Burnley's season has already been severely hampered by cancellations, with the club having only played 15 Premier League games this season. Several teams have already surpassed the 18-member mark.