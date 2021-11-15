Seamus Coleman’s plan hinges on the Everton transfer situation.

Seamus Coleman has never given up and has no plans to do so now.

“If the team needs me, whether it’s Everton or Ireland, I’ll be there for them and I’ll do everything I can to play,” he said before Ireland’s final 2022 World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg yesterday night, adding that he has no plans to retire from international football just yet.

Ireland’s hopes of reaching Qatar had already faded before their 3-0 triumph, but Coleman, who has always been pleased to wear either the royal blue of Everton or the green of his nation, does not view this as the end of the road, proclaiming his objectives.