Seamus Coleman, the captain of Everton, admits to being concerned about the Republic of Ireland’s future.

Seamus Coleman, the captain of Everton, has stated that he has no plans to retire from Republic of Ireland duty.

On Thursday night, the 33-year-old began against Portugal, assisting in a 0-0 draw against an onslaught that contained Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

After missing the last international break in October due to a hamstring injury, Coleman returned to Stephen Kenny’s lineup as part of a back three.

When asked if he planned to stay in the manager’s plans for the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, the seasoned defender responded with his usual steely determination.

“As long as I can prove that my idea