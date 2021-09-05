Seamus Coleman stakes his claim to the Everton trophy while issuing a caution to incoming signings.

Seamus Coleman is confident that Everton will win a trophy soon, but concedes that he is running out of time to avoid ending his Blues career without a trophy.

Coleman’s predecessor, Phil Jagielka, was just one of several long-serving players who Coleman played alongside but whose Goodison Park careers ended without trophies, including Leighton Baines and Tim Cahill.

The Republic of Ireland international, who will turn 33 next month, is desperate to avoid the same fate.

“To be honest, if I come to the end of my career and I haven’t won a trophy with Everton, I will feel like I haven’t achieved what I set out to do,” Coleman said in the October issue of World Soccer magazine.

“When I initially came to Everton, my goal was to get into the first team, and I scored a few goals along the road, but then you fall in love with the club and realize what it means, and you want to be a part of its winning history.

“You realize how huge the football club is when you see films and photographs of Everton players lifting championships in the 1980s.”

“When some players sign for Everton, they have no idea how large the football club is or how successful it has been,” he continued.

“Those trophy victories may have been a long time ago, but this is a major club.

“As a result, if I reach the conclusion of my career with the football club and haven’t won anything, I will be disappointed.

“I don’t want to be remembered as an Everton player who has played 300 or 400 games for the club and has received accolades for it.

“I want to win a trophy at the club, and I’ll keep trying until my final ball is kicked at the club.”

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez is the latest man to be tasked with breaking Everton’s 27-year trophy drought, which will enter its 27th year in 2022.

