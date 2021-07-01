Seamus Coleman reacts to Rafa Benitez’s arrival at Everton by saying, “Fans are sick of hearing me say it.”

Everton’s new manager, Rafael Benitez, has received a positive response from Seamus Coleman.

Following the sudden departure of Carlo Ancelotti at the start of the month, the Blues announced their new manager on Wednesday afternoon, bringing an end to a 29-day managerial search.

The Spaniard has signed a three-year contract at Goodison Park, making him the first manager since the 19th century to oversee both Everton and Liverpool.

And the club captain has responded to the news, urging everyone to come together and focus on the Blues’ best interests.

OffTheBall spoke with Coleman, who said: “It’s been a fascinating summer thus far.

“I believe that presently, as a group of players, supporters, and staff members, we all want the best for Everton.

“We all need to come together now and look forward to the next season to attain the best results for Everton. The manager has achieved success and has become a member of the Everton family.

“I’ve been around the club long enough to know that the fans are aware of the manager’s past.”

Benitez is Everton’s seventh manager in as many years, as Farhad Moshiri was obliged to make a number of changes during his tenure.

Coleman claims that he and the players accept responsibility for the situation, but that they are now ready to return to pre-season training and impress their new coach.

“Unfortunately, I think I’ve had these conversations too many times, because I think the managers’ positions have changed a lot as a club, and that’s never a good sign,” the defender added.

“We’ve lost a few managers along the line, which is upsetting, but I believe that now, as a group, we need to come together and be as optimistic as possible.

“There have been far too many seasons that have simply withered away, and we must correct this.

“Finally, you must comprehend large Everton followers and the rivalry, but the choice has already been taken.

“The manager has managed Liverpool, although he has also managed a number of other clubs in the meantime.

“We, as players and staff, require. The summary comes to a close.