Seamus Coleman praises Richarlison as “phenomenal” and claims the Everton dressing room.

Everton’s triumph over Southampton, according to Seamus Coleman, is additional proof that Richarlison enjoys playing in front of large crowds.

The encounter marked the first time the Blues had played in front of a sell-out crowd at Goodison Park since the coronavirus outbreak hit over 17 months ago.

Richarlison has been on the pitch nonstop since the beginning of last season, representing Brazil at both the Copa America and the Olympics this summer.

The Brazilian, on the other hand, was crucial in Rafa Benitez’s side’s comeback and three-point victory.

Richarlison quickly got his name on the scoresheet after a tactical change at halftime that saw the former Watford player and Demarai Gray trade roles, canceling out Adam Armstrong’s opening.

The Blues took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure before Richarlison crossed for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to head home his side’s third goal.

Coleman remarked of his teammate, “He is [a wonderful player], and first and foremost, congratulations on a great success for him and his country.”

“We knew what we were going to receive from him. He enjoys playing in front of fans and in different environments, as evidenced by the fact that he left it everything on the field.

“He was brilliant; he scored a goal and added an assist, and now he can hopefully recover for a few days because we’ll need him.

“Leeds proved last season in the Premier League that they are a very talented team. They are physically fit and work extremely hard. We need to be tactically prepared, which I am confident we will be.”

Coleman went on to underline how important it is for Evertonians to return to Goodison Park, saying, “We got used to having no fans here very quickly.”

“You deceive yourself into thinking you’re playing legitimate football. When the crowd return, however, you realize that this is proper football.

“It’s all about the crowd, the atmosphere, and the tackles,” says the player. We want to play football because everyone enjoys it, and we want to win in front of all those fans here at Goodison Park.

“I’ve been around long enough at this place to know how much they enjoy a good tackle. It’s sometimes exactly what the stadium requires. When I went into the tackle [on Perraud], I was well aware of that.

“We didn’t begin.”

“The summary comes to an end.”