Seamus Coleman has failed at Everton, but Rafa Benitez must act now.

Everton’s Seamus Coleman has been outstanding from the start.

A terrific player, a great servant, and a great person.

But his boss, the board of directors, Marcel Brands, have all failed him. They haven’t been able to find a comparable replacement for Leighton Baines, like we did with Lucas Digne.

If Digne’s level dipped when he first came in, he knew he had Baines waiting behind him.

Coleman is lacking in this area.

He has given his all for the shirt, and we know how much he cares about the club, but he has made far too many mistakes recently. Everton’s matches are being lost because of him.

He’ll be in pain as a result of it. What is happening to his club right now will be detrimental.

At his age, it’s not entirely his fault, but things aren’t going as planned, and he’s making blunders.

Rafa Benitez may have to start looking for a new job because of his terrible decision-making.

Do we have enough money to hire someone during the January transfer period? Is it going to have to be a loan? But Everton have games before then, and if Yerry Mina returns from injury and Lucas Digne returns from the cold, Ben Godfrey may have to step in.

Benitez has simply demanded too much of Coleman, in my opinion.

He prefers his defenders to stick back and defend, yet we continue to concede goals and he makes errors.

That backline needs to be tightened up. Seamus must be removed off the firing line.

He will always give 110% for the club, but aging ultimately catches up with everyone.

This week, Everton players will question Rafa Benitez.

Richarlison’s substitution for Salomon Rondon was perplexing, and they’ll be wondering, ‘What is going on?’

To win football games, you want your top players on the field, yet he takes Richarlison off.

The participants, on the other hand, must keep together.

When you don’t win football games, the finger is placed at you, and Rafa Benitez has made a couple of major decisions this week.

That is precisely what is taking place right now.