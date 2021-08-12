Seamus Coleman expresses his disappointment as he sends a message to Everton’s objectives.

After acknowledging that Everton’s “past few years have been hugely disappointing,” Seamus Coleman has encouraged his teammates to focus on the simple things on a daily basis rather than making bold forecasts.

Everton were fifth in the Premier League table in early March, knowing that a win in their next game could lift them to fourth, but an end-of-season decline saw them finish 10th and miss out on European status entirely in Carlo Ancelotti’s only full season in charge.

Rafa Benitez has taken over at Goodison Park as the fifth Blues manager Coleman has worked under, following the Italian’s surprising return to Real Madrid.

Everton have spent a lot of money in the transfer market since ambitious owner Farhad Moshiri bought a controlling stake in the club in 2016, but they haven’t been able to close the gap on the Premier League’s established elite, and their current transfer window spending has been severely limited due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

‘Did he say exactly what I think he said?’ – During the post-match interview, Everton’s £4.5 million signing attempted to retire.

Although Coleman believes the current Everton side has enough of top talent, he believes that reforms must begin at a more fundamental level rather than repeating past mistakes such as making grandiose comments about what they may or may not be able to achieve.

“The previous few years have been incredibly frustrating for us as a group,” the 32-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast.

“We started off really well last year, and everyone was quite thrilled, but we just slowed down and couldn’t maintain that level for whatever reason, and we had a few injuries.

“We have some outstanding players in our group right now.

“Dominic ( Calvert-Lewin ) has just returned from playing for England, he’s at the top of his game, Jordan ( Pickford ) in goal is fantastic for England, and we’re bringing in some fantastic players.”

“In terms of defining long-term aims, we’ve,” Coleman added.

“The summary comes to an end.”