Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate had terrible player ratings for Everton, while Abdoulaye Doucoure was a waste of time against Crystal Palace.

Throughout the game, he was forced to make a handful of key stops and ultimately couldn’t do much about the goals his team conceded – with the main mistakes occurring right in front of him.

On occasion, he dealt well with Wilfried Zaha’s threat, but the influential winger was still able to pose a significant threat down the Everton right flank while the full-back couldn’t go forward very often. Taking a quick free-kick for the third goal was a startling error.

His placement is still a concern, and he was almost caught off guard early on, allowing Jordan Ayew a shot at goal. The centre-back was unable to stop Palace’s advances as their confidence grew.

His frequent long balls up to the striker failed to find anyone, handing control back to Palace. He was once again powerless to stop the hosts as they truly got into their stride either side of the halftime break.

Down the left wing, he looked strong, putting in a dangerous cross and making some crucial tackles and blocks when needed. In the second half, he was responsible for allowing James Tomkins to score at the back post.

Another player that struggled to establish himself in this match throughout his time on the field. Everton did need to modify their shape, thus it was unfortunate that they were substituted.

Throughout the first half, he was squandered at that position further back in midfield, and things didn’t really improve in the second half. He was arrested and was fortunate not to receive a second caution for his enraged outburst.

At the very least, he looked bright in the first half, with a volley shot that was one of his side’s lone threats. However, he was involved in the startling third goal that was conceded.

Because the Blues were so often quiet elsewhere on the pitch, he couldn’t get on the ball to generate chances for his teammates. He works tirelessly, but it hasn’t been enough recently.

Before the inexplicable decision to substitute him when Everton were in, he was barely able to do anything due to the sheer lack of service he received while on the pitch. “The summary has come to an end.”