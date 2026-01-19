Seahawks, Rams Face Off for NFC Championship Glory

Seattle and Los Angeles are set for a dramatic NFC Championship showdown at Lumen Field on Sunday, January 25, 2026, marking the third and final chapter of their regular-season rivalry. The NFC West foes split their regular season matchups, and now with a Super Bowl berth on the line, this highly anticipated contest promises fireworks and high stakes.

Epic Playoff Journeys Set the Stage

The Rams secured their spot in the NFC Championship with a hard-fought 20-17 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round. Kyren Williams starred for Los Angeles, scoring both of their touchdowns, while rookie kicker Harrison Mevis drilled a 42-yard field goal in overtime to seal the win. “We just kept fighting,” Williams said, reflecting the resilience that has defined the Rams’ season.

On the other side, the Seahawks sent a statement to the league with a commanding 41-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Kenneth Walker III ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns, and Seattle’s defense shut down Christian McCaffrey, limiting him to just 35 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards. Fans in Seattle are already buzzing with excitement as their team heads into the NFC Championship as the top seed in the conference.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season, with both sides each winning their respective home games. In Week 11, the Rams pulled off a narrow 21-19 win, with Seattle’s Jason Myers missing a 61-yard field goal as time expired. The second meeting in Week 16 was nothing short of thrilling. Despite trailing by 16 points in the fourth quarter, Seattle staged an incredible comeback, with Rashid Shaheed’s 58-yard punt return touchdown sparking the rally. The game ended with a 38-37 overtime win for the Seahawks, as Sam Darnold found Eric Saubert for a walk-off two-point conversion. “We never stopped believing,” Darnold said after the thrilling victory.

Historically, Los Angeles has been dominant in the postseason, winning both previous playoff encounters against Seattle, including a 30-20 victory in the 2020 wild-card round and a 27-20 triumph in 2004. However, the Seahawks come into this matchup as the NFC’s top seed and are slight favorites, opening at -2.5 on BetMGM with a moneyline of -150. The over/under is set at 47.5 points, a reflection of the high-octane offenses on display.

Unstoppable Force vs. Immovable Object

The Rams boast the league’s most explosive offense, averaging 30.5 points per game during the regular season, with Matthew Stafford leading the charge and Williams emerging as a dynamic playmaker on the ground. However, Seattle counters with the NFL’s top defense, allowing just 17.2 points per contest. This clash of strengths promises a dramatic playoff atmosphere.

Both teams have recent championship experience, with Seattle making its first NFC Championship appearance since 2014, the year they last reached—and won—the Super Bowl. The Seahawks are 3-1 all-time in NFC title games, remaining undefeated in the conference championship. Meanwhile, the Rams are looking for their third Super Bowl appearance in the past eight seasons, having won the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI just four years ago. Los Angeles has a four-game win streak in conference championship games, dating back to their St. Louis days.

The winner of this NFC Championship will advance to face either the Denver Broncos or the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, set for February 8, 2026. The atmosphere at Lumen Field is expected to be electric, with the forecast calling for a chance of rain that could add another layer of unpredictability to this already high-stakes contest.

Fans can watch the game live on FOX, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern (3:30 p.m. Pacific). For those on the go, radio coverage will be available on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and streaming on the Seattle Sports app and FUBO.

As the two teams prepare for a game that could go down as an instant classic, Seattle’s balanced attack and suffocating defense will look to overpower the Rams’ high-octane offense. With both sides riding waves of momentum, the stage is set for an unforgettable NFC Championship.