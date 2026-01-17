Seahawks Quarterback Dilemma Looms Ahead of Divisional Clash with 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks’ playoff fate is shrouded in uncertainty as star quarterback Sam Darnold battles an oblique injury ahead of their crucial NFC Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 17, 2026. After a record-setting regular season where the Seahawks clinched the NFC’s top seed with a 14-3 finish, Darnold’s health has now become the focal point as Seattle prepares to host the 49ers at Lumen Field.

Oblique Injury Clouds Seahawks’ Quarterback Situation

During Thursday’s practice, Darnold sustained an oblique injury that left him unable to throw the ball. This unexpected setback has raised significant concerns for the Seahawks, who are hoping for a deep postseason run. Despite missing practice time, the 28-year-old quarterback has expressed confidence in his ability to play. “I felt something on that oblique but didn’t want to push it,” Darnold explained. “I got some rehab, and I feel like I’ll be ready to go for Saturday.” According to Darnold, there is a “close to zero percent” chance he won’t suit up for the game, offering a glimmer of hope to Seahawks fans who are anxiously awaiting the postseason.

Head coach Mike Macdonald remains cautiously optimistic about Darnold’s availability. “We’re really optimistic he’s going to be able to play,” Macdonald said. “We’ll test it out tomorrow and make the final decision. If he can’t go, Drew [Lock] is ready to step in. That’s why Drew is here.” The team’s medical staff plans to conduct additional tests on Darnold the morning of the game to assess his readiness.

If Darnold is unable to play, backup quarterback Drew Lock will take over. Lock, who has played in five games this season, has been taking first-team reps since Darnold’s injury. The 2019 second-round pick started several games for Seattle in 2023 and for the New York Giants in 2024, although his most recent start was in Week 18 of the previous season. While Lock’s experience provides some comfort, the Seahawks’ hopes of advancing to the Super Bowl largely rest on Darnold’s performance.

Should both Darnold and Lock be unavailable, rookie Jalen Milroe would be called into action as the emergency third quarterback. However, league rules stipulate that Milroe can only enter the game if both primary quarterbacks are unable to play.

Darnold’s career path has been anything but conventional. After being drafted by the New York Jets in 2018, he had stints with the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, and Minnesota Vikings. His successful 2024 season with the Vikings led him to sign a lucrative three-year, $100 million contract with the Seahawks in 2025. His debut campaign in Seattle has been stellar, as he led the team to a No. 1 seed, throwing for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

The stakes for Saturday’s game are immense. The winner will face either the Chicago Bears or the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, with the potential for a Super Bowl appearance on the line. The Seahawks, playing in front of their passionate home crowd, are eager to prove they can navigate the playoff pressures, but much of their success may depend on the health of their starting quarterback.

As the game draws near, Seattle remains hopeful, but questions surrounding Darnold’s injury will continue to loom. Will he be able to overcome the pain and lead the team? Can Drew Lock step up if needed? The drama surrounding the Seahawks’ quarterback situation will undoubtedly be one of the defining storylines of the 2026 playoffs.