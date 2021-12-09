Seahawks Quarterback Considers Waiving No-Trade Clause After Season Ends, According to NFL Rumors

Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, is reportedly open to finding a new home in the NFL, according to a source.

Jordan Schultz of the Seattle Seahawks tweeted that he would “seriously consider” waiving his no-trade clause if he could play for the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, or New Orleans Saints.

The Seahawks have been dealing with hardship for the most of the season, with only four wins and eight losses entering into Week 14.

Wilson and his agent were previously believed to have stopped short of asking for a trade in late February, but they did disclose a list of teams they were considering, which included the Saints.

Wilson was not yet asking for a trade at the time, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, but he is open to joining the Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears.

The Saints’ continuous appearance in both reports suggests that joining head coach Sean Payton’s squad is their top choice, as Payton’s work with former Saints quarterback Drew Brees helped him become one of the most storied quarterbacks in NFL history.

Wilson, 33, led the Seahawks to a win over the 6-6 San Francisco 49ers last week, throwing for 231 yards on 30 passes with two touchdowns and an interception.

It ended a three-game losing streak for the Seahawks, who haven’t won a Super Bowl in eight years and are grabbing at straws to find some sense of security.

The Seahawks have never finished worse than 9-7 since Wilson was chosen in 2012, according to Larry Brown Sports, with this season being the first.

With recently-signed safety Jamal Adams out for the season due to a torn labrum, Seahawks supporters have little cause to be positive about the remaining games on the schedule.

Wilson will face the Houston Texans in Week 14, the Los Angeles Rams the following week, and the Chicago Bears in Week 16 before wrapping up the season against the Bears.

It’s unclear whether Wilson will stick to his guns and request a trade after the Seahawks’ season is over.