Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor was wheeled off the field after suffering a neck injury on Sunday night.

Darrell Taylor, a defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks, was hurt so badly in Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that he was carted off the field on a gurney, with his facemask removed and his head strapped down.

He was injured while attempting to make a play during the game at Heinz Field on Sunday, which was tied at 17-17 at the time.

As he was being treated on the field, Taylor looked to be moving his legs and conversing with medical staff. The Seahawks and Steelers players also left their sidelines to stand behind the medics while this was going on. Meanwhile, the stadium was almost deafeningly quiet.

Taylor was greeted with a standing ovation from the Steelers fans who had come out to support him.

Taylor was transferred to an ambulance and transported to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. The defensive lineman was able to move all of his limbs, according to a Seahawks physician in the ambulance, according to NBC Sports.

With 1:30 left in the game, the Steelers seized a 20-17 lead, but Seahawks kicker Jason Myers blasted a 43-yard field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime.

Taylor’s injury comes just ten days after Russell Wilson, the Seahawks’ standout quarterback, had a devastating finger injury that will keep him out for a few weeks. Geno Smith, the backup quarterback, has taken over in Wilson’s absence.

