Seahawks and Rams Clash in NFC Championship for Super Bowl Spot

January 25, 2026, will see the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams meet for their third and most critical matchup of the season, as they vie for a coveted spot in Super Bowl LX. Lumen Field in Seattle will host the high-stakes NFC Championship Game, a game that promises to be yet another thrilling chapter in a rivalry defined by razor-thin margins.

Season’s Edge: One Last Battle

When the two teams met earlier in the season, the games were as close as they come. In their two regular-season matchups, the Rams and Seahawks were separated by only a single point and a single yard. Los Angeles outscored Seattle 58-57 across both encounters and outgained them 830 to 829 in total yardage. The all-time series is similarly tight, with Seattle holding a narrow 29-28 edge. It’s clear: this NFC West rivalry is as fierce and evenly matched as any in the NFL.

The first encounter between the two took place in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams eked out a 21-19 win. Despite a late-game rally, the Seahawks missed a 61-yard field goal attempt that could have sealed the victory, with Rams’ defense intercepting Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold four times. The game ended with the Rams holding on to their slim lead and securing the win, as reported by FOX 13 Seattle.

However, the Seahawks got their revenge in a dramatic Week 16 matchup at Lumen Field, one of the most thrilling games of the season. After trailing by 16 points in the fourth quarter, Seattle launched an epic comeback, culminating in a dramatic overtime win. The game, which finished 38-37 in Seattle’s favor, featured a historic two-point conversion in overtime—decided by a replay review of a backward pass recovered in the end zone by Seattle. The victory propelled the Seahawks to the NFC West title and secured them the number one seed in the playoffs.

Momentum Builds for Both Teams

As they prepare for their decisive NFC Championship clash, both teams arrive with momentum. The Rams advanced after surviving a nail-biting 20-17 overtime win against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Despite a late-game touchdown pass from Chicago rookie Caleb Williams to tie the game, the Rams’ defense stepped up in overtime with an interception, allowing kicker Harrison Mevis to nail a game-winning 42-yard field goal, reported FOX 13 Seattle.

On the other side, the Seahawks have been dominant, particularly in recent weeks, with two wins over the San Francisco 49ers. Darnold, who threw four interceptions in the Week 11 loss to the Rams, has regained his form, including two touchdowns and that clutch two-point conversion in the Week 16 overtime thriller. His resilience will be crucial as he faces a Rams defense that has already given him trouble this season.

This game will be the third time these teams meet in the playoffs, all of them at Lumen Field. The Rams are the only team to have beaten the Seahawks in the postseason at their home stadium, with victories in the 2020 Wild Card round (30-20) and again as the St. Louis Rams in 2004 (27-20). With the iconic “12th Man” fans in full force, the Seahawks are hoping to reverse that trend and earn a spot in Super Bowl LX.

The stakes are high, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, set for February 8, 2026. They’ll face the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots.

Oddsmakers have given the Seahawks a slight edge in this NFC Championship clash, opening as 1.5-point favorites, with the line quickly moving to Seattle -2.5. The home-field advantage at Lumen Field—known for its deafening crowd noise—could play a pivotal role in the outcome. However, the Rams have proven they can win in Seattle when it matters most.

Fans can expect a tense, high-energy matchup, with fireworks on both sides of the ball. The Rams’ high-powered offense will test a Seattle defense that has shown both vulnerability and resilience. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will look to exploit any weaknesses in the Rams’ defense, while special teams may once again play a critical role, as it did in the earlier games this season.

With so much history, so much parity, and so much on the line, the NFC Championship Game between the Seahawks and Rams is set to deliver yet another unforgettable chapter in this storied rivalry. It’s a game that promises to come down to the wire—and one that fans won’t want to miss.