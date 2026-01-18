Seahawks Advance to NFC Championship with Dominant Win Over 49ers

Seattle’s Lumen Field erupted with celebration as the Seahawks stunned the San Francisco 49ers with a commanding 41-6 victory, clinching their spot in the NFC Championship. The win not only showcased Seattle’s resilience but highlighted key performances from players stepping up under pressure.

Walker’s Historic Performance Powers Seahawks

The game was set in high anticipation, with both teams vying for a berth in the NFC Championship. Despite concerns over quarterback Sam Darnold’s fitness due to an oblique injury, the Seahawks were confident heading into the divisional-round game. Darnold, who had been questionable after sustaining the injury during Thursday’s practice, proved his readiness and played with composure, marking his second playoff start.

The Seahawks’ special teams delivered the early momentum, with Rashid Shaheed igniting the crowd with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown. The defense then suffocated the 49ers’ offense, forcing turnovers and keeping them out of rhythm throughout the game.

Running back Zach Charbonnet’s early exit after a hard hit left the Seahawks’ rushing attack in doubt. However, Kenneth Walker III seized the moment, rushing for 116 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the second player in franchise history to record three rushing touchdowns in a playoff game. Walker’s explosive runs helped the Seahawks maintain a firm grip on the game, sealing their dominant victory.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s game plan came to life as the Seahawks’ offensive line opened up key lanes, and Darnold managed the offense without costly mistakes. With the victory, the Seahawks’ defense allowed just six points, forcing turnovers and stifling any attempt by the 49ers to build momentum.

Despite the loss, the 49ers’ season ended abruptly as they failed to capitalize on key opportunities. The Seahawks’ relentless pressure combined with a raucous home crowd at Lumen Field, finally packed with fans since 2016, made the difference in this intense playoff clash.

Looking Ahead to the NFC Championship

The Seahawks now shift focus to the upcoming NFC Championship, with several crucial questions surrounding the health of Charbonnet. His return could provide an additional spark to Seattle’s already explosive running game, complementing Walker’s exceptional form. An MRI is scheduled to determine the extent of Charbonnet’s knee injury, and the results will play a major role in shaping the team’s game plan for next Sunday.

Coach Mike Macdonald’s leadership has been a driving force behind the Seahawks’ resurgence this season, keeping the team focused amidst injuries and adversity. The Seahawks’ NFC West title and home-field advantage for the first time since 2014 have set the stage for what could be a historic run. Seattle’s football fans, now brimming with hope, are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness their team’s march toward Super Bowl glory.