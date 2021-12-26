Scrapped Flights and a resurgent Covid deliver a gut punch for the holidays.

As celebrants wrap off Christmas pounded by Covid’s Omicron variant, tracking websites reported 2,200 planes cancelled on Sunday alone, causing travel woes for millions around the world.

Multiple airlines have acknowledged that increased cases of Omicron have caused personnel shortages, with 7,500 flights cancelled and tens of thousands more delayed from Friday to Sunday — one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

According to flight tracker FlightAware, at least 735 flights were already canceled Monday and 160 more were likely to be canceled Tuesday as a result of the storm.

The highly transmissible Omicron strain has prompted countries to reintroduce dreaded lockdowns, major sports leagues to cancel Boxing Day football and rugby matches, and governments throughout the world to scramble to increase testing.