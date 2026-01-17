Scottish Rugby Braces for Defining European and Celtic Challenge Tests

A pivotal weekend awaits Scottish rugby as clubs from Edinburgh and Glasgow take on decisive fixtures across Europe and the Celtic Challenge, with pool standings, knockout momentum and national selection implications all in play. From the Investec Champions Cup to the women’s cross-border competition, the coming days promise high pressure and high exposure for both established internationals and emerging talents.

Champions Cup pressure in Bath and Glasgow

The men’s programme begins on Friday night, January 16, when Edinburgh Rugby travel to The Rec to face Bath Rugby in Investec Champions Cup Pool 2. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00pm, with live coverage on Premier Sports. A win would lift Edinburgh to the top of the pool and put control of knockout qualification firmly in their hands.

Edinburgh’s selection underlines the match’s significance. Darcy Graham, a British & Irish Lion, starts on the wing, while Harry Paterson returns at full-back after injury. Ben Vellacott captains the side from scrum-half alongside fly-half Ross Thompson, forming an all-Scottish half-back pairing. James Lang anchors the midfield at inside centre.

In the forwards, hooker Ewan Ashman starts after scoring last weekend, partnering locks Callum Hunter-Hill and Glen Young. The back row features Ben Muncaster at No 8, Tom Dodd on the blindside and 20-year-old openside Freddy Douglas, who arrives in form after winning five turnovers against Gloucester and earning Investec Player of the Match. With Magnus Bradbury, Liam McConnell and Pierre Schoeman rested, and Ben Healy among the replacements, the fixture offers a clear test of Scotland’s wider depth.

Attention then turns to Scotstoun on Sunday, January 18, where Glasgow Warriors host Saracens in Investec Champions Cup Pool One at 5:30pm, also live on Premier Sports. Glasgow have taken the maximum 15 points from their opening matches and need a win over the three-time European champions to secure top spot.

Zander Fagerson leads the front row alongside Gregor Hiddleston and Patrick Schickerling, with Scott Cummings and Alex Craig in the second row. Rory Darge returns to a back-row unit that includes Matt Fagerson, the competition’s leading tackler for Glasgow, and Jack Dempsey. George Horne marks his 150th appearance at scrum-half, partnering Dan Lancaster, while British & Irish Lions Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones combine in midfield. Captain Kyle Steyn, coming off a Player of the Match display, marshals a back three that includes Kyle Rowe and Ollie Smith. Rory Sutherland, Gregor Brown and Stafford McDowall add international experience from the bench.

Celtic Challenge fixtures shape women’s pathway

The women’s game carries equal importance, with both Edinburgh Rugby Women and Glasgow Warriors Women in action in the 2025/26 Celtic Challenge, a competition central to Scotland’s performance pathway.

Edinburgh travel to Wales on Saturday, January 17, to face Gwalia Lightning at Ystrad Mynach, with a 1:00pm kick-off broadcast live on BBC Wales. Head coach Claire Cruikshank has made four changes for the round four match, highlighted by Kay Lusby’s capital debut at No 8. Catriona Moody and Alison Wilson step into the starting pack, Lucy MacRae starts at inside centre for the second time this season, and Niamh Waters is in line for a potential debut from the bench.

Cruikshank said her side would need to respond to Gwalia’s strong start to the campaign, adding that despite last week’s defeat there were positives to build on. The back three of Nicole Marlow, Cieron Bell and captain Hannah Walker remains unchanged, while Emily Love and Hannah Ramsay continue their half-back partnership. The pack features Aila Ronald at hooker, Molly Poolman at tighthead, locks Natasha Logan and Adelle Ferrie, and a back row completed by Lusby, Moody and Alex Stewart.

On Sunday, January 18, Glasgow Warriors Women travel to Belfast to play Clovers at Affidea Stadium, with kick-off at 3:00pm. Winger Hannah Smyth returns to the starting line-up, and Hannah Dunnett of Hillhead Jordanhill could make her club debut from the bench. The forwards include hooker Megan Hyland, second-row pairing Aicha Sutcliffe and Imogen Spence, and a back row of Gemma Thomson, Gemma Bell and Emily Coubrough. Rianna Darroch and Ceitidh Ainsworth continue at half-back, with Briar McNamara and Nicole Flynn in midfield and a back three of Poppy Mellanby, Smyth and Sky Phimister.

Head coach Lindsey Smith said Glasgow had opted for consistency, stressing the need for intensity across the full 80 minutes against a committed Clovers side.

Across Europe and the Celtic Challenge, the unifying theme is opportunity. For senior internationals, the weekend offers a chance to sharpen form under pressure; for younger players, it is a platform to push for national consideration. With European pool stages nearing conclusion and the Celtic Challenge gaining momentum, Scottish rugby enters a weekend that could shape club trajectories and international prospects in the months ahead.