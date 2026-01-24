Scottish Football’s Eventful Year: Drama, New Beginnings, and Triumphs

2023 proved to be a rollercoaster year for Scottish football, with dramatic shifts in both domestic and international arenas. From a thrilling Euro 2024 qualification to managerial changes across the top clubs, this year has delivered countless storylines, culminating in a mix of success and heartache for fans across the country.

International Glory and Domestic Drama

Steve Clarke’s Scotland team started the year with little expectation in their Euro 2024 qualification group. However, by the summer, they had secured a spot at the tournament, with their place confirmed after the autumn fixtures. Scotland will now open the competition against hosts Germany in Munich next June, with additional games against Hungary and Switzerland in the pipeline. This qualification represents a huge achievement for a nation with hopes set on a strong showing in the tournament.

The domestic scene has been equally captivating, with several clubs undergoing significant changes. One of the biggest stories of the year was Ange Postecoglou’s departure from Celtic after leading them to a Treble. The popular coach moved on to take charge of Tottenham Hotspur, leaving the Hoops with big shoes to fill. In response, Celtic appointed Brendan Rodgers, a familiar face who has previously delivered silverware at Parkhead. His reign, however, was not to last, with Rodgers facing an early exit in September after a tumultuous spell. His successor, Philippe Clement, has steadied the ship, guiding Rangers to victory in the Viaplay Cup with a memorable win over Aberdeen.

While the Old Firm saga dominated the headlines, pressure mounted on other top-flight managers as well. Barry Robson of Aberdeen and Steven Naismith at Hearts have faced increasing scrutiny, with both clubs struggling to meet expectations in 2023.

The Premiership also witnessed some epic playoff drama, with Partick Thistle and Ross County battling it out in a thrilling finale that left fans on the edge of their seats. Meanwhile, off the pitch, the entertainment continued with memorable moments, such as Duncan Ferguson’s impromptu Christmas carol performance and a pie-throwing incident during Dunfermline’s victory at Morton.

Despite the unpredictable weather, Scottish football fans were treated to a year of captivating stories, both on and off the field. With more drama promised in the year ahead, football lovers can look forward to even more excitement and surprises as the new year unfolds.