Scottish Cup Last 16 Draw: Celtic and Rangers Secure Home Fixtures

The much-anticipated Scottish Cup draw for the last 16 has been made, with Celtic and Rangers both landing home ties. The two Glasgow giants will be looking to maintain their strong cup campaigns as they host their respective opponents in front of their home crowds.

Rangers, fresh off a solid run in the competition, will welcome their next challengers at Ibrox. Meanwhile, Celtic will be aiming to continue their domestic dominance at Parkhead, where they have enjoyed immense success in recent seasons.

Aberdeen to Face Motherwell

In a highly anticipated all-Premiership clash, Aberdeen will take on Motherwell. Both clubs will be hoping to make a statement in this competitive matchup, with both sides having shown resilience in recent weeks.

Despite the excitement around the draw, only two all-Premiership encounters are on the cards in the upcoming round, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the Scottish Cup as the competition enters its decisive stages.