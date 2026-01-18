The Scottish Cup’s fourth round delivered a fair share of surprises, with upsets, tactical shifts, and a growing sense of unpredictability that promises a thrilling last 16. Dunfermline Athletic, playing in Scotland’s Championship, stunned Premiership side Hibernian with a dramatic 1-0 victory on January 17, 2026. The match, played at East End Park, was decided by an unfortunate stoppage-time own goal from Hibs’ Miguel Chaiwa, sending the underdogs through to the next round.

The win marked another milestone in Zak Rudden’s growing reputation as a giant-slayer in Scottish football. Rudden, who had previously helped Queen’s Park knock out Rangers last season, led Dunfermline with his characteristic energy and relentless pressing before being substituted for new signing Calumn Morrison. Despite his time at Rangers not involving any first-team appearances, Rudden’s knack for playing a pivotal role in cup upsets has made him a fan favorite. “It’s another reminder that my career path—though it may not have followed the trajectory once expected during my time at Rangers—has been filled with memorable moments,” Rudden reflected after the match.

Managerial Shifts, New Beginnings

The victory was significant for Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon, who had previously managed Hibernian. With the win, Lennon exacted a measure of personal satisfaction, facing his former club and securing a spot in the fifth round. Elsewhere, a managerial shake-up at Aberdeen saw interim boss Peter Leven secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Raith Rovers at Pittodrie. Aberdeen had endured a difficult run leading up to the match, with four consecutive defeats, but Jack Milne’s first senior goal in the ninth minute of the match provided the necessary spark. Despite a lengthy VAR check and a spirited Raith response, Aberdeen clung to their slender advantage, and the win marked a crucial turning point for the club after a turbulent period.

Aberdeen’s sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel has also come under scrutiny after taking a more hands-on approach in the dugout. Pfannenstiel, who joined the club in late 2025, clarified that he was not acting as a manager but embraced a new dynamic in an attempt to breathe fresh life into the team. “If there is something new, Scottish football should not just think about how it was in the past,” Pfannenstiel remarked.

Looking ahead, Aberdeen’s cup win gives them a much-needed boost as they face Livingston and Kilmarnock in league action. Raith Rovers will regroup for back-to-back games against Queen’s Park in the Championship and Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, in other cup action, Celtic, despite sweeping changes to their lineup, will meet sixth-tier Auchinleck Talbot on January 19, 2026. Celtic has made 10 changes to their starting XI, with a mix of experienced and youth players getting a chance to prove themselves in the competition.

With upsets continuing to shape this year’s tournament, the Scottish Cup proves once again why it remains one of the most exciting competitions, where anything can happen. As the draw for the last 16 looms, the drama is sure to intensify, with fans eager to see what surprises lie in store.