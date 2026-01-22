Scottie Scheffler Leads Strong Field at 2026 American Express in Palm Springs

The 2026 American Express is set to kick off with a stellar field of golfers at the heart of California’s desert, as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler takes to the course alongside defending champion Sepp Straka. The prestigious PGA TOUR event, starting January 25, promises an exciting start to the year with a format that brings together both pros and amateurs across three distinct courses.

Players Ready to Battle at Iconic Courses

For the second event of the PGA TOUR season, the American Express draws a high-profile lineup of golfers, including Scheffler, who makes his season debut in Palm Springs. Scheffler, coming off a successful 2025 with four major titles, enters the competition as the favorite. However, his history at this event is mixed, with just one top-10 finish in five attempts, adding a layer of intrigue to his return.

Returning champion Sepp Straka, who posted an impressive 25-under-par to win in 2025, will be looking to repeat his success. The field also includes notable players such as Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, and U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, all vying for early-season momentum as the calendar flips to 2026.

As in previous years, the American Express will feature a three-course rotation during the first three rounds, with players tackling La Quinta Country Club, the Stadium Course, and the Nicklaus Tournament Course before a final showdown on the Stadium Course. The courses are known for their relatively short, player-friendly layouts, making it an ideal stage for low scores.

La Quinta and the Nicklaus Tournament Course both offer birdie opportunities with non-penal rough and few hazardous traps, while the Stadium Course provides a tougher test. Pete Dye’s design includes a replica of the famous 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass, adding drama and excitement for both players and spectators alike.

The forecasted calm weather conditions suggest that players will have favorable conditions to rack up birdies, but they will need to stay sharp to handle the tricky greens and hazards that await on the Stadium Course.

In the world of fantasy golf, DraftKings Pick6 has set the stage for a dynamic competition. Bud Cauley, who has a strong history at La Quinta, is one to watch as he’s projected to make over 5.5 birdies in his first round. Meanwhile, Andrew Novak, known for his success on Pete Dye courses, is expected to finish under 68.5 strokes.

One sleeper pick gaining attention is Lee Hodges, who enters the tournament with solid recent form, including a T6 finish in Hawaii. Hodges’ strong history at the American Express, including a T3 finish in 2022, positions him as a potential contender. Fellow sleeper Sami Välimäki, fresh off his win at the RSM Classic, will also be one to watch with his elite putting skills.

As the players tee off on January 25, all eyes will be on Scheffler, Straka, and a deep pool of contenders looking to capitalize on early-season opportunities. With aggressive play and a little luck, it’s anyone’s tournament to win.