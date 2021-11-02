Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan “would never have been Michael Jordan” if it weren’t for his Bulls teammates.

Scottie Pippen has a lot of beef with Michael Jordan, and he’s not afraid to talk about it. Pippen argues in his new memoir that he and his Chicago Bulls teammates helped Jordan become one of the world’s greatest athletes.

The NBA Hall of Famer believes members of the 1990s Bulls dynasty don’t receive enough credit for Jordan’s success, according to an excerpt from Pippen’s book published in GQ.

“Without me, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc, John Paxson, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Bill Cartwright, Ron Harper, B. J. Armstrong, Luc Longley, Will Perdue, and Bill Wennington, Michael Jordan would never have been Michael Jordan,” Pippen states in “Unguarded.” “I apologize to anyone I may have forgotten.

"I'm not saying Michael wouldn't have been a star no matter where he went. He was truly extraordinary. Just that he counted on our team's success—six victories in eight years—to catapult him to a level of worldwide acclaim that no other athlete, with the exception of Muhammad Ali, has accomplished in modern times." Pippen was particularly irritated by "The Last Dance," a 10-part ESPN documentary about Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98. Jordan had the ultimate word on what will appear in the series, which will premiere in April and May 2020. Pippen remarked of his portrayal in the documentary, "I was nothing more than a prop." He referred to me as his 'all-time best teammate.' If he tried, he couldn't have been more dismissive." From 1991 through 1993, and again from 1996 to 1998, Pippen was the second-best player on Bulls teams that went unbeaten in the NBA finals. Pippen was a three-time All-NBA First Team pick and a seven-time All-Star. With Michael Jordan out of the picture for the 1993-1994 season, Pippen led Chicago to 55 victories and third place in the NBA voting.

Pippen stated he spoke with numerous teammates who felt “The Last Dance” was disrespectful. Jordan received $10 million for his role in the documentary, but no other Bulls players were compensated, according to the 56-year-old.

“Michael was anxious to show the current generation of fans that he was bigger than life in his day—and still bigger than LeBron James, whom many regard as his equal, if not greater.” “So Michael delivered his story,” Pippen added of Jordan, whom he referred to as the documentary’s “main guy and director.” Pippen’s autobiography will be released on November 9th.