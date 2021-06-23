Scott McKenna, who is ‘gutted’ by Croatia’s Euros loss, pays tribute to the country’s quality.

Scott McKenna, who described himself as “gutted,” said Croatia’s talent and experience made the difference as Scotland’s Euro 2020 aspirations came to an end in Glasgow.

However, the Scotland defender believes that Steve Clarke’s team can take use of their exposure to the big stage to play there more frequently.

Callum McGregor equalized for Scotland at Hampden, and John McGinn missed a 1-1 chance, before Croatia veterans Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic produced superb finishes to secure the World Cup runners-up a 3-1 Hampden victory.

Both teams required a win to advance, and despite Scotland creating a number of chances, the visitors’ quality in possession prevailed, and they finished bottom of Group D.

McKenna, who came on in the first half to replace the injured Grant Hanley, said: “I’m mostly just gutted, to be honest.” We went out hoping for a strong second half after coming on after around half an hour and getting back in the game shortly before halftime – but it just didn’t work out that way.

“We had a few opportunities. However, in the end, their quality triumphed over ours.

“I believe we lacked a little experience. Croatia is a team that has a lot of experience on this stage.

“They arguably demonstrated that better than we did, knowing how to manage the game and scoring at the appropriate times. That was enough to get the better of us.

“But it’s a learning experience for everyone, and maybe, in the future, we’ll be able to bring all of these things together and be in a better position.”

Scotland is now determined to make the most of their first big event in 23 years.

McKenna believes that their Euros experience, combined with the rise of young players like Billy Gilmour, David Turnbull, and Nathan Patterson, gives them reason to be optimistic.

Turnbull did not get on the pitch but Gilmour earned UEFA’s star man award in the goalless draw with England before being struck down by Covid-19, while Patterson showed enough in his late cameo against Croatia to suggest he is ready for international football.

