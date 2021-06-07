Scott Fox has signed a new agreement with Motherwell.

Scott Fox, the goalkeeper for Motherwell, has signed a new one-year contract at Fir Park.

Fox is yet to make an appearance for the club after missing the entirety of previous season due to cruciate ligament injuries.

However, during an emergency loan stay with Morton, the 33-year-old former Partick Thistle and Ross County midfielder made two appearances in the play-offs.

“We’re thrilled to have Scott back with us for the new season,” manager Graham Alexander said on the club’s official website. He’s showed incredible strength in his comeback from injury, and he’s made an impression both on and off the field.”