Scots Radio Host Apologizes After Controversial Beckham Story

Shebahn Aherne, a popular Scottish sports presenter, has publicly apologized after a controversial post about an encounter with football icon David Beckham sparked backlash on social media.

Aherne, known for her regular appearances on talkSPORT’s breakfast show, shared a personal anecdote about interviewing Beckham a few years ago. In the post, she recounted how Beckham had placed his hand on her arm during the interview and asked her to repeat a question. The story took a bizarre turn when Aherne humorously added that she had “sniffed that bit of arm several times” on her train ride home. What seemed to be an attempt at humor quickly garnered negative reactions online.

Public Backlash and Apology

The Glasgow native, whose twin sister plays football for Crystal Palace and the Republic of Ireland, faced swift criticism from social media users. One commenter pointed out the double standard, saying, “Imagine a male reporter saying that about an ex-female sports star.” This comment prompted Aherne to issue an immediate apology. “You’re so right. I’m sorry I’ve offended you,” she replied.

Later, Aherne posted a more formal apology, stating, “Apologies for the offence caused with this. It was a wee joke. Not here to offend anyone or objectify men. Deepest, sincerest apologies.” Her attempt to diffuse the situation came just hours after the original post was made, after receiving significant backlash on X (formerly Twitter).

Aherne’s apology, while addressing the criticism, also reflected her surprise at the extent of the offense her lighthearted story had caused. The incident underscores the ongoing sensitivities surrounding gender and personal boundaries in the media, especially when figures like Beckham are involved.