Scotland’s schedule leading up to their Euro 2020 opening

Scotland will play in a major event for the first time in 23 years in less than a week.

On June 14, they face the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in the first match of their Euro 2020 campaign.

Here’s how Steve Clarke’s men will spend their final days leading up to the competition, according to the PA news agency:

Monday is a holiday. The players flew back to the UK from Luxembourg on Sunday night, giving them time to meet with their families before the action begins.

Tuesday is a day off for the entire team. This will be the squad’s final full day with their families before returning from the tournament.

Clarke’s day is Wednesday.