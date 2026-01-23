Scotland’s Response to Donald Trump’s Actions Shouldn’t Include World Cup Boycott, Says Stephen Flynn

Stephen Flynn, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) at Westminster, has expressed his disapproval of calls for Scotland to boycott the upcoming World Cup in protest of US President Donald Trump’s controversial actions. Flynn emphasized that diplomatic dialogue, rather than symbolic actions like a boycott, should be the approach to address Trump’s impact on European security.

World Cup Dreams vs International Tensions

Scotland’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup has sparked great excitement, with the Tartan Army eager to watch their national team play in the world’s biggest football tournament for the first time in 28 years. A thrilling 4-2 victory over Denmark in November secured Scotland’s spot, but the excitement has since been overshadowed by escalating international tensions involving the US President. Trump’s recent threats to ignore European concerns and take control of Greenland have caused alarm.

In light of these developments, SNP MP Hannah Bardell proposed that Scotland should boycott the World Cup as a protest against Trump’s actions. However, Flynn disagreed with this suggestion, insisting that more substantial diplomatic efforts are needed. “This is a deeply serious time,” Flynn said, stressing the importance of a united response from European nations and allies like Canada in tackling security threats and dealing with Trump’s leadership.

Flynn pointed out that a World Cup boycott might not resonate with the wider public, who would likely prioritize more direct forms of resistance. He further added that Scotland has already been absent from World Cup participation since 1998, and revisiting this tactic would not address the real geopolitical concerns raised by Trump’s administration.

Instead, Flynn advocates for “serious and committed international dialogue” with European allies, underscoring the need for unity in the face of a president whose actions have challenged longstanding global alliances. He specifically mentioned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s leadership and the need for similar proactive measures to secure European and Western interests.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, particularly with regard to the situation in Ukraine, Flynn emphasized that this unprecedented moment requires strength in unity rather than reactive measures like boycotts. “We cannot let the strong man win,” he stated, reiterating the necessity for coordinated efforts to stand firm against Trump’s destabilizing moves.