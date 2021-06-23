Scotland’s Lions are desperate to play against Japan, according to Ali Price.

According to Ali Price, Scotland’s Lions are desperate to play Japan.

Ali Price concedes that the British and Irish Lions’ Scottish contingent is excited to meet Japan at Murrayfield.

The encounter on June 26 will act as a warm-up for the upcoming tour to South Africa, with only Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg missing from the eight-man team.

As Exeter approaches the end of their championship defense, Russell will play for Racing 92 against La Rochelle in the Top 14 semi-finals on Friday night, while Hogg will face Sale in the Gallagher Premiership play-offs the next day.

The remaining six players of Scotland’s highest squad representation since 1989 are at the Lions’ training camp in Jersey, all eager to play in the tourists’ third encounter on these shores.

Scrum-half for Glasgow “It’s vital for all the Scottish players to try and engage ourselves in the 23 for that Japan game,” Price said.

“Our friends and family will be able to watch from the stands, and there will be no meet and greet after the game, but the fact that they will be there, with the exception of Hoggy and Finn, is enough for most of the Scottish lads….

“It’s a major incentive for these first two weeks because it gives you the possibility to play in your first Lions game.”

Another reason to play in the Lions’ first match against Japan – which might be upgraded to full Test status – is that it may be the tourists’ only opportunity to play in front of an audience.

Murrayfield has been certified for a capacity of 16,500 people, but due to a spike in coronavirus incidence and a vaccine program that is still in its infancy in South Africa, all games will be played behind closed doors.

“I’m really looking forward to that. I’ve seen a couple Premiership games with crowds of 3-4,000 people, and it makes a difference in the atmosphere,” Price said.

“Watching football during the Euros and seeing fans return generates a. (This is a short essay.)