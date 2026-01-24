Close Menu
    Trending
    Friday, January 23
    Follow The Washington Newsday on Google News
    Sports

    Scotland’s Kilt Debate Heats Up Ahead of 2026 World Cup

    Andrew CollinsBy No Comments1 Min Read

    The decision to outfit the Scotland national football team in suits for the 2026 World Cup has sparked criticism from those who remember the team’s iconic appearance at the 1998 tournament, where players made a bold statement by donning traditional Scottish kilts. Andy Smith, the marketing executive behind that iconic moment, voiced his disappointment over the Scottish Football Association’s (SFA) decision to go with tailored suits for this year’s World Cup in the USA.

    Smith, who played a key role in arranging the sponsorship deal with Scottish

    Share.
    Avatar photo

    Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news. He focuses on delivering clear and engaging coverage of trending topics, major events, and everyday stories that matter to readers.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply