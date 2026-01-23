Scotland’s Kilt Controversy: MSP Calls Out SFA for World Cup Decision

Fulton MacGregor, the MSP for Coatbridge, has voiced his discontent over the Scottish Football Association’s (SFA) decision not to have Scotland’s national football team wear kilts while traveling for the World Cup in June. MacGregor, who made his grievances public through a Facebook post, is urging the SFA to reconsider the decision and embrace the kilt as a symbol of Scotland’s cultural identity.

Scotland’s manager Steve Clarke announced earlier this month that the team will be sporting “sharp, made-to-measure suits” for their travels across the United States. This marks a departure from the 1998 World Cup when then-manager Craig Brown had the team don kilts before their games in France. The decision to forgo this tradition has sparked anger among some, including MacGregor, who claims that it diminishes Scotland’s unique national identity on the global stage.

Identity at Stake, Says MacGregor

MacGregor argues that wearing kilts would be an opportunity for Scotland to showcase its heritage during the World Cup. “The kilt is a strong expression of Scotland’s identity. It speaks to our history and our culture, and it is recognized internationally as a symbol of who we are,” he wrote in his letter to the SFA. The MSP emphasized that the World Cup presents a rare chance to connect with the large Scottish diaspora in North America, where tartan societies and Highland games are thriving.

However, the decision to wear suits was made by the players themselves, as revealed by the SFA, with the squad expressing a desire not to “be a tribute act” to the 1998 team. Despite the backlash, the SFA stands by the players’ decision, asserting that it was their choice to move away from the kilted look.

MacGregor has also pointed out the potential impact on Scotland’s image, suggesting that not wearing kilts could affect how the country is perceived around the world, especially in countries with significant Scottish communities. “This World Cup is a chance to tell Scotland’s story with confidence and pride, both on and off the pitch,” MacGregor said.

Public Reaction Mixed

The controversy has sparked a mixed response from the public. Some commentators on MacGregor’s Facebook page expressed frustration at the timing of the issue, with one user, Amanda Rodger, suggesting that the focus should be on more pressing matters, such as public safety, rather than what the team wears. Others, like Jacqui MacLeod, supported MacGregor’s call, stating that they too enjoy seeing the national team in traditional dress.

Kim Lowe, a non-Scottish resident of Scotland, also weighed in, describing the kilt as a clear and powerful symbol of the country’s identity. “There may be a case for a suit, but there would be occasions when kilts would really stand out,” she said.

While the kilt debate has ruffled some feathers, the SFA has made it clear that the players’ choice of attire will remain unchanged for the upcoming World Cup in June, where Scotland will face Morocco, Brazil, and Haiti.