Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign comes to an end with a loss against Croatia.

Scotland’s chances of making it to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time were dashed when Croatia beat them 3-1 at Hampden Park in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The Scots, who were competing in their first major tournament since the 1998 France World Cup, needed a win in their last Group D match to advance to the last 16, but fell short despite a valiant attempt.

Croatian attacker Nikola Vlasic opened the scoring in the 17th minute, but Callum McGregor gave Steve Clarke’s team hope three minutes after the break with his first international goal.

Captain Luka Modric restored Croatia’s advantage just after the hour mark with a magnificent 20-yard goal, before Ivan Perisic headed in a third in the 77th minute to complete the win and send Croatia through, with Scotland ending bottom of the section with only one point.

The Scots had not lost to Croatia in their previous five games, and they were hoping to make football history of their own.

Clarke made one forced change to his starting lineup, bringing in Stuart Armstrong in place of Billy Gilmour, who was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 after his first start against England at Wembley on Friday night.

Croatia was represented by Vlasic, Josip Juranovic, Bruno Petkovic, and Marcelo Brozovic.

The Scots exploded into the game, gaining their first corner in under 10 seconds and their second on the same play, attempting to keep their opponents off balance.

Che Adams narrowly missed an in-swinging John McGinn cross in the sixth minute, with Croatia keeper Dominic Livakovic punching clear for another corner that was resisted.

From afar, Adams drove wide, and things were looking up for the Scots until they fell behind.

Perisic rose above right-back Stephen O’Donnell at the back post to head a deep cross from Juranovic down to Vlasic, who took a touch 10 yards away before blasting past defender Scott McTominay and keeper David Marshall to surprise the Tartan Army.

In the 33rd minute, Scotland was dealt another setback when.